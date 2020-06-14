European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says the EU will not pick a side in the US-China conflict. Photo: AP
EU won’t ally with US against China, foreign policy chief says before Pompeo meeting
- The bloc will not pick a side in the escalating US-China conflict, Josep Borrell says
- Instead, the EU would go its own way, working with both Beijing and Washington on areas of mutual interest
Topic | European Union
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says the EU will not pick a side in the US-China conflict. Photo: AP