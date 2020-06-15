Karm Gilespie, a financial investor and former actor, was sentenced to death by a Guangzhou court last week. Photo: Facebook
Australia plays down role of China tensions in Karm Gilespie death sentence
- Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack says ‘we need to be very careful’ about connecting the case to the countries’ strained relations
- Gilespie, 55, was handed the penalty for drug smuggling by a Chinese court last week, seven years after he was arrested in Guangzhou
Topic | China-Australia relations
Karm Gilespie, a financial investor and former actor, was sentenced to death by a Guangzhou court last week. Photo: Facebook