Chinese President Xi Jinping, centre, pictured with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, right, and Senegalese President Macky Sall, left. President Xi will address a summit of African nations on Wednesday on the fight against coronavirus. Photo: AFP
President Xi to face African nations in coronavirus conference, filling donor void left by US and Europe

  • Meeting is a goodwill gesture to engender openness in Africa towards China, says analyst
  • Covid-19 death toll in Africa is not as high as on other continents but there are fears hospital admissions may soon outstrip capacity
Jevans Nyabiage
Updated: 8:27pm, 16 Jun, 2020

