US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is not expected to take a conciliatory approach when he meets China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Hawaii talks a chance for Mike Pompeo and Yang Jiechi to ‘draw red lines in the sand’

  • Meeting of top diplomats on Wednesday comes as relations between Beijing and Washington are at their lowest point in decades
  • Observers are not optimistic there will be any real breakthroughs, but say it could help ‘avoid a sharp turn for the worse’
Topic |   Diplomacy
Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 11:11pm, 16 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is not expected to take a conciliatory approach when he meets China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE