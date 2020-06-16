US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is not expected to take a conciliatory approach when he meets China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi. Photo: AFP
Hawaii talks a chance for Mike Pompeo and Yang Jiechi to ‘draw red lines in the sand’
- Meeting of top diplomats on Wednesday comes as relations between Beijing and Washington are at their lowest point in decades
- Observers are not optimistic there will be any real breakthroughs, but say it could help ‘avoid a sharp turn for the worse’
Topic | Diplomacy
