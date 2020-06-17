Former deputy foreign minister Fu Ying urged Beijing to be proactive about pushing for “candid dialogue” on key issues. Photo: AFP
China should ‘lay down its cards’ and push for more talks with US, former top Chinese diplomat says

  • Fu Ying, who was the deputy foreign minister, also said the country needed to be more transparent on its defence policy
  • In an opinion piece ahead of a meeting between Yang Jiechi and Mike Pompeo, she said the two sides should stick to the phase one trade deal
Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 17 Jun, 2020

