Beijing says the fatal clash started when Indian troops transgressed onto the Chinese side of the disputed border. Photo: AFP
China, India ‘committed to solving differences’ in border dispute, Beijing says
- Two nations ‘have far more common interests than differences’, foreign ministry says
- Deadly clash started when Indian troops ‘broke their promise and transgressed onto Chinese side’, spokesman says
Topic | China-India border dispute
