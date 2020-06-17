Beijing says the fatal clash started when Indian troops transgressed onto the Chinese side of the disputed border. Photo: AFP
China, India ‘committed to solving differences’ in border dispute, Beijing says

  • Two nations ‘have far more common interests than differences’, foreign ministry says
  • Deadly clash started when Indian troops ‘broke their promise and transgressed onto Chinese side’, spokesman says
Topic |   China-India border dispute
Catherine WongKunal Purohit
Catherine Wong and Kunal Purohit

Updated: 6:30pm, 17 Jun, 2020

