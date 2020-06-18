Yang Jiechi will meet US Secretary of State in Hawaii in the first top-level face-to-face meeting between China and the US this year. Photo: Getty Images
Beijing’s ‘Tiger’ diplomat takes decades of China-US negotiation into crucial meeting with Pompeo
- Yang Jiechi’s long experience in Washington includes delicate mediation and close ties to former presidents
- A meeting with the US Secretary of State comes as the Sino-US relationship hits a low point over trade, Covid-19 and military manoeuvres
Topic | US-China relations
