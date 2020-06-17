India said 20 of its soldiers died after clashing with Chinese troops on Monday. Photo: Handout
China keen to play down India clash before key meeting with US, insiders say

  • Beijing ‘wants to de-escalate the situation ahead of the Yang-Pompeo’ talks, according to source close to People’s Liberation Army
  • China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi is set to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Hawaii on Wednesday.
Minnie Chan
Updated: 11:39pm, 17 Jun, 2020

India said 20 of its soldiers died after clashing with Chinese troops on Monday. Photo: Handout
