India said 20 of its soldiers died after clashing with Chinese troops on Monday. Photo: Handout
China keen to play down India clash before key meeting with US, insiders say
- Beijing ‘wants to de-escalate the situation ahead of the Yang-Pompeo’ talks, according to source close to People’s Liberation Army
- China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi is set to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Hawaii on Wednesday.
Topic | China-India border dispute
