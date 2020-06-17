Stephen Biegun, the US special representative for North Korea, will join the talks in Hawaii on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
North Korea nuclear issue may be on the agenda at US-China talks in Hawaii
- Special envoy Stephen Biegun will join the meeting, but observers say it’s unlikely Beijing and Washington will work together to break deadlock
- Tensions are rising after Pyongyang blew up a joint liaison office near the border with South Korea
