Stephen Biegun, the US special representative for North Korea, will join the talks in Hawaii on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
North Korea nuclear issue may be on the agenda at US-China talks in Hawaii

  • Special envoy Stephen Biegun will join the meeting, but observers say it’s unlikely Beijing and Washington will work together to break deadlock
  • Tensions are rising after Pyongyang blew up a joint liaison office near the border with South Korea
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 10:06pm, 17 Jun, 2020

