Former US national security adviser John Bolton alleges that President Donald Trump had engaged in significantly more impeachable conduct than what he was ultimately accused of. Photo: DPA
Trump ‘pleaded’ with China’s Xi Jinping to help him win 2020 election, John Bolton says in new book

  • US president has sued to stop publication of White House memoir by his former national security adviser
Updated: 3:51am, 18 Jun, 2020

