Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will hold talks with European leaders at next week’s EU-China summit. Photo: Reuters
‘Naive’ Europe must snub China if it refuses market access, says ex-Nato chief

  • EU engaged with China in the hope of it becoming more like Hong Kong, but Hong Kong has become more like China, Anders Fogh Rasmussen says
  • Production should be moved to more ‘stable and reliable’ countries if China won’t reciprocate Europe’s market access, he argues
Stuart Lau
Updated: 9:00pm, 18 Jun, 2020

