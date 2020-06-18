Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump were gushing in their praise for one another when they met in Argentina, John Bolton says in his book. Photo: Xinhua
The Room Where it Happened: Xi Jinping flattered Donald Trump over grilled steak, John Bolton says in White House memoir
- Chinese leader began by telling Trump ‘how wonderful he was, laying it on thick’, former US national security adviser says in tell-all book
- Trump supported Xi’s plans to build mass detainment centres for ethnic Uygurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, he says
Topic | US-China trade war
