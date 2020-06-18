China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met for talks in Hawaii on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
US-China talks: Pompeo’s seven-hour meeting with Yang ‘helps atmosphere’ – but differing statements show divisions remain

  • The countries’ top diplomats indicate a wish to prevent a further deterioration in relations
  • But the two sides give differing accounts of the meeting and US efforts may be driven by this year’s election, some observers say
Wendy WuKristin HuangSarah Zheng
Updated: 10:30pm, 18 Jun, 2020

