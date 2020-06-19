US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell. Photo: Reuters
China urged to ‘follow through’ on US concerns after Hawaii meeting
- Senior US diplomat David Stilwell says Chinese side recommitted to phase one trade deal but otherwise was not ‘forthcoming’
- Washington looking for reduction in ‘aggressive behaviour’ by Beijing in coming weeks
