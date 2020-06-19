China is moving ahead with the prosecution of Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig on charges of spying. Photo: Reuters
China moves to prosecute detained Canadians Kovrig and Spavor for spying

  • Two have been held since December 2018 in move widely seen as retaliation for detention of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou
  • Canadian government has repeatedly called for release of former diplomat and businessman
Catherine Wong
Updated: 1:09pm, 19 Jun, 2020

