China’s Ice Pathfinder is the first of 24 probes that will form a polar observation satellite constellation. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s Ice Pathfinder satellite sends back first pictures of Arctic region
- Tiny probe is first of 24 that Beijing plans to use to create a polar observation satellite constellation
- It earlier captured more than 1,000 images of the southern polar region
Topic | Space
China’s Ice Pathfinder is the first of 24 probes that will form a polar observation satellite constellation. Photo: Shutterstock