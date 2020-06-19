At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the latest border clashes with China. Photo: DPA
China-India border clash pushes relations to new low, observers say

  • Beijing and New Delhi have blamed each other for the fighting on Monday along the disputed Himalayan border that left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead
  • Confrontation is the most serious between the two countries since they fought a month-long war in 1962
Kinling Lo
Updated: 6:00pm, 19 Jun, 2020

