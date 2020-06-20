The HaiYang DiZhi 8, whose explorations last year in the South China Sea led to a months-long stand-off between Vietnam and China. Photo: China Geological Survey
China /  Diplomacy

South China Sea: if Vietnam files suit, China may take part in legal proceedings

  • Participating in an arbitration would be a shift from tactics in the case Beijing lost unanimously to the Philippines in 2016
  • Analysts debate different responses Beijing could take after Hanoi signals it may seek an arbitral resolution to South China Sea disputes
Topic |   South China Sea
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 12:30pm, 20 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The HaiYang DiZhi 8, whose explorations last year in the South China Sea led to a months-long stand-off between Vietnam and China. Photo: China Geological Survey
READ FULL ARTICLE