The HaiYang DiZhi 8, whose explorations last year in the South China Sea led to a months-long stand-off between Vietnam and China. Photo: China Geological Survey
South China Sea: if Vietnam files suit, China may take part in legal proceedings
- Participating in an arbitration would be a shift from tactics in the case Beijing lost unanimously to the Philippines in 2016
- Analysts debate different responses Beijing could take after Hanoi signals it may seek an arbitral resolution to South China Sea disputes
Topic | South China Sea
The HaiYang DiZhi 8, whose explorations last year in the South China Sea led to a months-long stand-off between Vietnam and China. Photo: China Geological Survey