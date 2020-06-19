US-China relations are at risk of getting even worse than they are now, a Chinese academic says. Photo: AFP
China-US tensions could be worse than the Cold War, academic says

  • Situation facing Beijing and Washington is ‘sensationally more distressing’ than anything seen during the US-Russia freeze, Peking University professor Wang Jisi tells World Peace Forum
  • US President Donald Trump might seek to further contain China as he bids for re-election in November, he says
Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 10:17pm, 19 Jun, 2020

