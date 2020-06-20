China cancelled interest-free loans to African borrowers amounting to US$3.4 billion between 2000 and 2019. But China’s overall lending to Africa was US$152 billion between 2000 and 2018. Photo: AFP
China’s promise of loan write-offs for distressed African nations barely dents a much bigger debt crisis
- Study finds no evidence of asset seizure by lenders or penalty on arrears, but researchers note a lack of transparency fuels suspicion of China’s intentions
- China’s lending to Africa stood at US$152 billion between 2000 and 2018, much of which went to Belt and Road Initiative projects
Topic | Xi Jinping
China cancelled interest-free loans to African borrowers amounting to US$3.4 billion between 2000 and 2019. But China’s overall lending to Africa was US$152 billion between 2000 and 2018. Photo: AFP