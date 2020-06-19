Satellite images taken on Tuesday appear to show India and China bolstering their forces along a disputed border. Photo: AFP
China, India reinforcing border positions, satellite images show
- There is ‘credible evidence’ that both sides have added firepower in Galwan River valley, International Institute for Strategic Studies says
- Temporary position comprising 30-40 vehicles appears to have been set up on Indian side, and about 100 trucks can be seen on Chinese side, think tank says
