Satellite images taken on Tuesday appear to show India and China bolstering their forces along a disputed border. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China, India reinforcing border positions, satellite images show

  • There is ‘credible evidence’ that both sides have added firepower in Galwan River valley, International Institute for Strategic Studies says
  • Temporary position comprising 30-40 vehicles appears to have been set up on Indian side, and about 100 trucks can be seen on Chinese side, think tank says
Topic |   China-India relations
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 10:30pm, 19 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Satellite images taken on Tuesday appear to show India and China bolstering their forces along a disputed border. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE