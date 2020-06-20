At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the latest clashes on the China-India border in the Himalayas. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus, not border clash, to top agenda at China-India-Russia talks, observers say

  • Foreign ministers to discuss opportunities for cooperation amid Covid-19 pandemic, Moscow says
  • China’s Wang Yi, India’s Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Russia’s Sergei Lavrov set to hold videoconference on Tuesday
Topic |   China-India relations
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu

Updated: 7:00pm, 20 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the latest clashes on the China-India border in the Himalayas. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE