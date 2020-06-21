China bought more than US$1 billion worth of soybeans from America in the first quarter of 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

US-China US$200 billion trade deal leaves European suppliers feeling left out

  • China’s focus on buying more agricultural products from the US will ‘negatively affect other suppliers’, chief economist at Mercator Institute for China Studies in Berlin says
  • Agreement ‘has effectively sucked most of the air from the room when it comes to agricultural deals, and left firms and governments frustrated’, EU diplomat says
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 21 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China bought more than US$1 billion worth of soybeans from America in the first quarter of 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE