China bought more than US$1 billion worth of soybeans from America in the first quarter of 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China US$200 billion trade deal leaves European suppliers feeling left out
- China’s focus on buying more agricultural products from the US will ‘negatively affect other suppliers’, chief economist at Mercator Institute for China Studies in Berlin says
- Agreement ‘has effectively sucked most of the air from the room when it comes to agricultural deals, and left firms and governments frustrated’, EU diplomat says
