Taiwan’s coastguard intercepts a flotilla of mainland Chinese sand dredgers on June 3. Photo: CNA
Beijing steps up presence in ‘military grey zones’ to pressure Taiwan
- The mainland is using various indirect tactics to intimidate the island without engaging in conventional combat, observers say
- The strategies range from deploying sand dredgers in Taiwanese-controlled waters to using fishing boats to ram coastguard vessels, they say
