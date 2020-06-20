Ensuring fair access to health services should be the world’s top priority, say ministers from 25 nations linked to China’s belt and road plan. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China’s belt and road partners call for more cooperation on public health
- Fair access to medical goods and services should be world’s top priority, say ministers from 25 nations linked to Beijing’s multibillion-dollar infrastructure development plan
- Belt and Road Initiative has been hard hit by the global health crisis, with 20 per cent of projects ‘seriously affected’, Chinese official says
