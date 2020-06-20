Ensuring fair access to health services should be the world’s top priority, say ministers from 25 nations linked to China’s belt and road plan. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: China’s belt and road partners call for more cooperation on public health

  • Fair access to medical goods and services should be world’s top priority, say ministers from 25 nations linked to Beijing’s multibillion-dollar infrastructure development plan
  • Belt and Road Initiative has been hard hit by the global health crisis, with 20 per cent of projects ‘seriously affected’, Chinese official says
Topic |   Xi Jinping
Sidney Leng
Sidney Leng

Updated: 6:30pm, 20 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Ensuring fair access to health services should be the world’s top priority, say ministers from 25 nations linked to China’s belt and road plan. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE