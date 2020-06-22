This year’s EU-China summit takes place by phone because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
EU leaders expected to raise Hong Kong in virtual summit with China
- Coronavirus pandemic puts paid to face-to-face meetings and rapport building as annual summit convenes by phone
- Joint statement unlikely this year with European Union determination to raise its concerns with Chinese leadership
Topic | China-EU relations
