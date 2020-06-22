This year’s EU-China summit takes place by phone because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

EU leaders expected to raise Hong Kong in virtual summit with China

  • Coronavirus pandemic puts paid to face-to-face meetings and rapport building as annual summit convenes by phone
  • Joint statement unlikely this year with European Union determination to raise its concerns with Chinese leadership
Topic |   China-EU relations
Stuart Lau
Stuart Lau

Updated: 12:08pm, 22 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
This year’s EU-China summit takes place by phone because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE