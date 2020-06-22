European Council President Charles Michel, in Brussels, takes part in a virtual summit with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU-China summit: Beijing puts focus on consensus, while Brussels highlights differences
- Investment agreement and human rights, Hong Kong raised in talks between Premier Li Keqiang and European Union leaders, according to bloc
- But there was ‘progress’ on treaty, according to Beijing, with Li telling Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel that cooperation outweighed competition
