European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (left) and European Council President Charles Michel address the media after the EU-China summit. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

EU leaders talk tough to Beijing over long list of unmet promises

  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says EU-China relationship ‘not an easy one’ after first meeting
  • Points finger at Chinese for cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns and warns of negative consequences over Hong Kong security law
Topic |   China-EU relations
Stuart Lau
Stuart Lau

Updated: 12:43pm, 23 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (left) and European Council President Charles Michel address the media after the EU-China summit. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE