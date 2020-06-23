European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (left) and European Council President Charles Michel address the media after the EU-China summit. Photo: AP
EU leaders talk tough to Beijing over long list of unmet promises
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says EU-China relationship ‘not an easy one’ after first meeting
- Points finger at Chinese for cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns and warns of negative consequences over Hong Kong security law
