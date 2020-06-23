Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project has faced a number of setbacks, but the latest court ruling could have implications for its future development. Photo: AFP
Contract for Kenya’s China-funded railway ruled ‘illegal’
- Court of Appeal finds against US$3.2 billion contract for belt and road project which started operating in 2017
- Ruling throws question mark over future of this and other construction agreements
Topic | China-Africa relations
Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project has faced a number of setbacks, but the latest court ruling could have implications for its future development. Photo: AFP