Chinese President Xi Jinping told EU leaders the two sides should be the “dual engines” of the world’s economy. Photo: Xinhua
EU-China investment deal unlikely by year’s end, business group says
- Failure to agree on key issues at Monday’s talks suggests deadline will be missed, head of EU Chamber of Commerce in China Joerg Wuttke says
- Problem is that ‘on the Chinese side there is the anticipation that we are going to meet halfway, but it’s impossible for Europe to agree to this’, he says
