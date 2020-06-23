Chinese President Xi Jinping told EU leaders the two sides should be the “dual engines” of the world’s economy. Photo: Xinhua
EU-China investment deal unlikely by year’s end, business group says

  • Failure to agree on key issues at Monday’s talks suggests deadline will be missed, head of EU Chamber of Commerce in China Joerg Wuttke says
  • Problem is that ‘on the Chinese side there is the anticipation that we are going to meet halfway, but it’s impossible for Europe to agree to this’, he says
Wendy Wu
Updated: 10:30pm, 23 Jun, 2020

