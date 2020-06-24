As tensions between China and the US have risen, hundreds of “track one” communication channels have closed down. Photo: Handout
China /  Diplomacy

Risk of military conflict between US and China higher than ever, experts say

  • Tensions rose after near-collision between American and Chinese destroyers, president of National Institute for South China Sea Studies says
  • Existing communication mechanisms might not be sufficient to keep every encounter under control, Nanjing University professor says
Topic |   South China Sea
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 1:00am, 24 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
As tensions between China and the US have risen, hundreds of “track one” communication channels have closed down. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE