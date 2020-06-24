Supporters call for release of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig during an extradition hearing for Meng Wanzhou last year. Photo: Reuters
Canadian Michael Kovrig’s wife calls for intervention in Meng Wanzhou case
- Situation growing ‘more dire’ for former diplomat ‘cut off and isolated’ in Chinese custody since December 2018
- Arrest of Kovrig and fellow Canadian Michael Spavor widely regarded as retaliation for detention of Meng at request of US
Topic | Huawei
