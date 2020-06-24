Beijing and Washington have ramped up engagement in Southeast Asia as they vie for influence in the region. Photo: AP
Chinese, US officials cross swords over activities in Southeast Asia
- China’s ambassador to Singapore Hong Xiaoyong accuses American defence chief Mark Esper of ‘fuelling tension’
- Esper had called for closer security relationships in the region ‘amid challenges posed by Covid-19 and the Communist Party’
Topic | US-China relations
Beijing and Washington have ramped up engagement in Southeast Asia as they vie for influence in the region. Photo: AP