Relations have worsened between nuclear-armed arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Photo: Shutterstock
India’s latest row with Pakistan adds to tensions in Himalayan region after China border clash
- New Delhi has expelled diplomats from Islamabad as relations between the arch-rivals worsen
- Observer sees it as a critical juncture for the two countries and regional players such as China and the United States
Topic | China-India relations
Relations have worsened between nuclear-armed arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Photo: Shutterstock