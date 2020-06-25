Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have previously overlooked border issues in BRICS discussions. A planned summit in November – alongside fellow BRICS nations Brazil, Russia and South Africa – may test the relationship. Photo: AP
Can BRICS bloc overcome China-India border fight to cement solidarity among developing nations?
- If border conflict does not ease, the credibility of emerging economy group may take a hit, says analyst
- Russia called in as mediator, echoing role played in 2017 Doklam stand-off between China and India
