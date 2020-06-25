An illustration shared on Twitter shows the supposed routes taken by the US aircraft. Photo: SCS Probing Initiative
US Air Force on surveillance missions in South China Sea, Beijing think tank says

  • Anti-submarine, reconnaissance and transport aircraft all engaged in manoeuvres, South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative says
  • Actions of US military in recent weeks has pushed PLA to increase its own activity in region, it says
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Updated: 9:00pm, 25 Jun, 2020

