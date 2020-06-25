Beijing Aeronautics and Astronautics University has a MATLAB course listed on its webpage. Photo: Shutterstock
More ‘eyebrows on fire’: another Chinese university dodges export controls on US software
- Despite being on an American sanctions list, Beijing’s top aeronautics college used third parties to buy US engineering software called MATLAB
- Compliance issues for sellers of items under US export controls could grow more complicated, observers say
Topic | US-China trade war
Beijing Aeronautics and Astronautics University has a MATLAB course listed on its webpage. Photo: Shutterstock