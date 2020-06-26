A satellite image taken on June 22 which appears to show a Chinese army base in Kongka Pass in the border region between India and China. Photo: AFP
China-India border rift simmers with reports of troop moves on both sides
- Indian government says large numbers of personnel remain deployed in disputed region, warns status quo ‘unsustainable’
- Claims contrast earlier pledges by the two countries to disengage and de-escalate after last week’s deadly encounter
Topic | China-India border dispute
