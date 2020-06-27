Indian army trucks travel along a highway leading to Ladakh, in Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Why Pakistan is a big factor in China’s border clashes with India
- The conflict in the Galwan Valley may be hundreds of kilometres from Pakistan but strategic concerns involving Islamabad are not far away
- For Beijing, the interests at stake are much more than a territorial dividing line in the Himalayas
Topic | China-India border dispute
Indian army trucks travel along a highway leading to Ladakh, in Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE