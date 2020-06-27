URadio has said it complied with US laws, and urged people to tune in to “eliminate distortions and bias towards us”. Photo: YouTube
Why is the US worried about a Chinese-language radio station in California?

  • The US regulator has ordered URadio to close, and said it failed to disclose its owner, Phoenix Radio, which has ties to the Chinese government
  • It came on the day that the US designated four Chinese state media outlets as ‘foreign missions’
Topic |   US-China decoupling
Sarah Zheng
Updated: 10:00pm, 27 Jun, 2020

