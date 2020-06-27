Asean’s growing importance to China as a trading partner comes amid a protracted trade war with the United States. Photo: AP
Asean leaders ‘wary of putting all eggs into Chinese basket’ as they try to revive economies

  • Southeast Asian nations are now China’s biggest trading partner but it’s a balancing act, according to analysts
  • Some are looking at ways to diversify buyers and suppliers and reduce reliance on Chinese tourists as they deal with pandemic fallout
Matt Ho and Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 8:00am, 27 Jun, 2020

