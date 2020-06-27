A poster advertising the Hong Kong national security law in one of the city’s MTR stations. Photo: EPA
China vows action against US visa rules aimed at Hong Kong national security law
- Embassy demands immediate correction to Washington’s ‘mistake’ over retaliatory restrictions on Chinese officials
- Analysts predict no immediate action or impact as high-level talks between the two powers at a standstill
Topic | US-China relations
