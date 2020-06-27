A poster advertising the Hong Kong national security law in one of the city’s MTR stations. Photo: EPA
China /  Diplomacy

China vows action against US visa rules aimed at Hong Kong national security law

  • Embassy demands immediate correction to Washington’s ‘mistake’ over retaliatory restrictions on Chinese officials
  • Analysts predict no immediate action or impact as high-level talks between the two powers at a standstill
Topic |   US-China relations
Sarah Zheng
Updated: 1:11pm, 27 Jun, 2020

