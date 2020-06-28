US President Donald Trump was lectured by Chinese President Xi Jinping about the humiliation that China experienced as a result of the Treaty of Versailles in 1919, according to John Bolton’s memoir. Photo: AFP
John Bolton book reveals ‘Xi Jinping’s personal appeals to Donald Trump’ on Huawei and ZTE
- Former national security adviser says Chinese president suggested that he would ‘owe Trump a favour’ if sanctions on companies were eased
- Xi also lectured US leader on Treaty of Versailles humiliation at G20 talks, according to memoir
Topic | US-China relations
