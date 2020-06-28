China says its interests in the Arctic will be mostly linked to commerce and environmental protection. Photo: AP/Xinhua
US admiral warns of risk of ‘bogus’ Chinese claims in Arctic
- American navy commander says Nato allies must defend their interests in the polar region as Beijing eyes investment opportunities there
- But dialogue also needed to ward off ‘miscalculations’, he says
Topic | US-China relations
China says its interests in the Arctic will be mostly linked to commerce and environmental protection. Photo: AP/Xinhua