A zookeeper feeds milk to a panda cub born at Taipei Zoo in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 28, 2020. The female cub is giant panda Yuan Yuan's second baby born at Taipei Zoo through artificial insemination. Photo: EPA-EFE
Giant panda born at Taipei Zoo, a second cub for pair sent by China as unity gift to Taiwan
- Yuan Yuan has cub after five-hour labour, newborn weighing 186 grams being treated for minor back injury, say Taipei Zoo staff
- Cub is sibling to Yuan Zai, born in 2013, the first giant panda born in Taiwan
Topic | Taiwan
