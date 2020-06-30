Hong Kong is granted export licence exemptions denied to mainland China. Photo: Winson Wong
China /  Diplomacy

National security law: US suspends Hong Kong import rights over autonomy fears

  • The new law raises risk of US tech exports to Hong Kong being diverted for use by Chinese military or authorities, Washington says
  • Beijing passes the law despite claims that imposing it on Hong Kong undermines the city’s autonomy
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 11:47am, 30 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong is granted export licence exemptions denied to mainland China. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE