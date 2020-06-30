Hong Kong is granted export licence exemptions denied to mainland China. Photo: Winson Wong
National security law: US suspends Hong Kong import rights over autonomy fears
- The new law raises risk of US tech exports to Hong Kong being diverted for use by Chinese military or authorities, Washington says
- Beijing passes the law despite claims that imposing it on Hong Kong undermines the city’s autonomy
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
