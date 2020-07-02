China has been angered by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s declaration that millions of Hongkongers eligible for British National (Overseas) passports, their spouses and underage children would be allowed to resettle in Britain and given a path to British citizenship. Photo: SCMP / Winson Wong
China has been angered by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s declaration that millions of Hongkongers eligible for British National (Overseas) passports, their spouses and underage children would be allowed to resettle in Britain and given a path to British citizenship. Photo: SCMP / Winson Wong