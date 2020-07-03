The US will continue monitor the situation and call on China to “reduce its militarisation and coercion of its neighbours in the South China Sea”.

The USS Gabrielle Giffords (top) conducts operations near the Chinese vessel Hai Yang Di Zhi 4 Hao Iin the South China Sea on July 1. Photo: US Navy

On Thursday, the US Pacific Fleet said littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords was conducting routine operations in the South China Sea.

Vietnam and the Philippines have also criticised China’s holding of the military drill.

Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said China’s exercises in the waters near the Paracel Islands were “highly provocative”. Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry called them a violation of sovereignty that could harm Beijing’s relationship with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry sent a diplomatic note to China to oppose exercises that “seriously violate Vietnam’s sovereignty”, spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said at a regular briefing.

The drills “further complicate the situation, and are detrimental to the relationship between China and Asean”, she said.

The US criticisms came as Beijing and Washington were trading barbs over a wide range of issues relating to the national security legislation in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang. Beijing has accused US operations in the waters of infringing China’s sovereignty and militarising the region.

contemplating legal action Asean Vietnam and the Philippines have been vocal against Beijing claims and military presence in the South China Sea. Vietnam isagainst Beijing. In ansummit last month Vietnam called for resuming negotiations on the code of conduct for the disputed waters, which is suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Vietnam said in April that one of its fishing boats was sunk by a Chinese maritime surveillance vessel. In the same month, Vietnam protested against China sending two diplomatic notes to the United Nations that laid claim over the South China Sea.

But China said Vietnam’s maritime claims were illegal. The South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative, a think tank affiliated with Peking University, said in a report on Friday that 692 Vietnamese fishing vessels had “intruded” into China’s sovereign water in the South China Sea, up from 569 in May.

