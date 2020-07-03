The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) conducts routine operations near the Chinese vessel Hai Yang Di Zhi 4 Hao on July 1. Photo: US Navy
US, Vietnam and Philippines accuse Beijing of ‘unlawful maritime claims’ with five-day drill in South China Sea

  • Exercises near the Paracel Islands break pledge not to militarise contested maritime region, says US Department of Defence
  • Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry says ‘violation of sovereignty’ may harm China’s relationship with Asean
Updated: 12:55pm, 3 Jul, 2020

The United States, Vietnam and the Philippines have lashed out at China, accusing it of coercion as Beijing launches a military drill in a disputed part of the
South China Sea
.
In a statement, the US Department of Defence said it was concerned about the military exercises carried out around the
Paracel Islands
from July 1 to 5.

China scheduled five days of drills from Wednesday near the Paracels. Vietnam has overlapping claims with China over the Paracels. China calls them the Xisha Islands, and Vietnam refers to them as the Hoang Sa Islands.

“The military exercises are the latest in a long string of PRC [People’s Republic of China] actions to assert unlawful maritime claims and disadvantage its Southeast Asian neighbours in the South China Sea,” The US defence department statement said.

“The PRC’s actions stand in contrast to its pledge to not militarise the South China Sea and the United States’ vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, in which all nations, large and small, are secure in their sovereignty, free from coercion, and able to pursue economic growth consistent with accepted international rules and norms”.

The US will continue monitor the situation and call on China to “reduce its militarisation and coercion of its neighbours in the South China Sea”.

The USS Gabrielle Giffords (top) conducts operations near the Chinese vessel Hai Yang Di Zhi 4 Hao Iin the South China Sea on July 1. Photo: US Navy

On Thursday, the US Pacific Fleet said littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords was conducting routine operations in the South China Sea.

Vietnam and the Philippines have also criticised China’s holding of the military drill.

Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said China’s exercises in the waters near the Paracel Islands were “highly provocative”. Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry called them a violation of sovereignty that could harm Beijing’s relationship with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry sent a diplomatic note to China to oppose exercises that “seriously violate Vietnam’s sovereignty”, spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said at a regular briefing.

The drills “further complicate the situation, and are detrimental to the relationship between China and Asean”, she said.

The US criticisms came as Beijing and Washington were trading barbs over a wide range of issues relating to the national security legislation in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang. Beijing has accused US operations in the waters of infringing China’s sovereignty and militarising the region.

Vietnam and the Philippines have been vocal against Beijing claims and military presence in the South China Sea. Vietnam is
contemplating legal action
against Beijing. In an
Asean
summit last month Vietnam called for resuming negotiations on the code of conduct for the disputed waters, which is suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Vietnam said in April that one of its fishing boats was sunk by a Chinese maritime surveillance vessel. In the same month, Vietnam protested against China sending two diplomatic notes to the United Nations that laid claim over the South China Sea.

But China said Vietnam’s maritime claims were illegal. The South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative, a think tank affiliated with Peking University, said in a report on Friday that 692 Vietnamese fishing vessels had “intruded” into China’s sovereign water in the South China Sea, up from 569 in May.

