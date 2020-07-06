Beijing ‘is ready to counter US’ as both navies hold drills in South China Sea

Wikoff declined to specify the area in which the carriers would operate. He said that the latest US drills were a response not to the Chinese ones but to Beijing’s rising military assertiveness in the region.

The US military said on Twitter that B52 bombers were also involved in the exercise, and that the two strike groups would not be intimidated by China.

Earlier in June, the USS Nimitz conducted exercises in the Philippine Sea just outside the South China Sea, along with the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Wang Yunfei, a retired People’s Liberation Army (PLA) naval officer, said China was prepared to counter “threats” posed by the US.

“China has several times experienced the threats posed by the US in the sea with its deployment of multiple aircraft carriers,” Wang said in an article on the website of Phoenix Television, a partially state-owned television network.

“China’s resolve to safeguard its territorial integrity, sovereignty and maritime interests will not waver [after] the latest threat posed by the US. The Chinese military is prepared and will deal with the [threat] with ease.”

The nationalistic Chinese tabloid Global Times also quoted military analysts saying Beijing had full control over the situation.

“China has a wide selection of anti-aircraft carrier weapons like DF-21D and DF-26 ‘aircraft carrier killer’ missiles,” the newspaper said, quoting analysts. “The South China Sea is fully within the grasp of the PLA; any US aircraft carrier movement in the region is at the pleasure of the PLA.”

Wang said China had conducted exercises with ballistic missiles, air-to-ship missiles and anti-ship missiles over the past year in the central region of the South China Sea to prepare for strikes against aircraft carriers from foreign countries.

The latest US exercises in the area would provide a real-life target for the PLA navy in testing its capabilities, Wang said, adding that China may conduct another round of exercises in the sea in August.

