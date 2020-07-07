Indian military sources said the two sides had disengaged from their front-line positions. Photo: AFP
Why the devil is still in the detail for China and India’s troop withdrawal agreement
- Senior officials from the two sides discussed the deal to disengage from their stand-off in the Himalayas, but military sources said the current arrangement was temporary
- Tensions are running high following a deadly clash last month, and analysts say their disagreement risks flaring up again
