Indian military sources said the two sides had disengaged from their front-line positions. Photo: AFP
Why the devil is still in the detail for China and India’s troop withdrawal agreement

  • Senior officials from the two sides discussed the deal to disengage from their stand-off in the Himalayas, but military sources said the current arrangement was temporary
  • Tensions are running high following a deadly clash last month, and analysts say their disagreement risks flaring up again
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo and Kunal Purohit

Updated: 8:05pm, 7 Jul, 2020

